”Congratulations Bro, More Win” – Hushpuppi Replies Mompha Over His New N150M Rolls Royce Wraith 2018

Malaysian-Based Nigerian Big Boy, Hushpuppi has finally responded to Mompha, his former best friend, who stylishly shades him after he bought N150 million Rolls Royce Wraith 2018. Hushpuppi was later seen Congratulating his friend and wishing him more wins! Hushpuppi has replied to the post on Instablog instagram page with a word “Congratulations bro. more […]

The post ”Congratulations Bro, More Win” – Hushpuppi Replies Mompha Over His New N150M Rolls Royce Wraith 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

