Court Restrains Tonto Dikeh From Including Her Son In New TV Show

The Lagos State Magistrate Court has issued a directive controlling Linda Ikeji TV from airing Tonto Dikeh’s reality show which features her son, King Andrea. This happened after the Ex- Husband, Olakunle Churchill took the case the court.

Churchill Olakunle, who battles to secure his child which he feels is being misused for monetary profits without his consent.

The court sat yesterday, January 31, and issued the order : “limiting Ms Tonto Dikeh and Linda Ikeji Media from airing, appearing, dispersing or broadcasting, either through TV, websites or the Internet the individual, name, Face, picture, resemblance or picture of King Andrea Omodayo Igo Churchill in the King Tonto Reality TV Show delivered by Linda Ikeji Media pending the becoming aware of the beginning movement in the suit.”

“Such reality demonstrate uncovered the life and times of the first Applicant, who is a minor, when he can’t settle on a choice for himself, this presentation is biased to his development and welfare of his child, the first Applicant.”

