Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is convinced countryman Neymar will join him at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future. The Brazil left-back thinks the Paris Saint-Germain forward would be a “great fit” at the La Liga club. (Marca)

Alvaro Morata is not against a return to Real Madrid. He left the door ajar last week after he revealed he was content with life at Chelsea, but that “Real Madrid are Real Madrid”. He’s currently ruled out with a back injury and manager Antonio Conte does not know when he will be back. (AS)

France

Paris Saint-Germain want to bring Lorenzo Pellegrini and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the French capital when the transfer window opens in the summer. Pellegrini has impressed since returning to Roma at the start of the season but the Serie A side will have difficulty keeping hold of him due to the release clause in his deal – just £21m. Milinkovic-Savic, a former Liverpool transfer target, has been at the top of Antero Henrique’s list for close to 12 months now according to reports. (Le10Sport)

Marseille are having a fine season; they are third in Ligue 1 and just a point behind Monaco in second. However, manager Rudi Garcia wants to change his attacking options as soon as the campaign comes to an end. They’re currently relying on Valerie Germain and Konstantinos Mitroglou but Garcia wants the club to sign Celtic’s Moussa Dembele, subject to Chelsea transfer rumours in the past, or out of favour Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro. (Le10Sport)

Italy

Napoli are in the market for a defender after Faouzi Ghoulam’s knee injury ruled him out for the season. Ghoulam was one of the most consistent players before his first injury, even being named as a Manchester United transfer target. The Serie A leaders looked at the possibility of bringing in free agent Guilherme Siqueira. The left-back left Atletico Madrid in the summer and has been without a club ever since. However, manager Maurizio Sarri has a different idea. He wants to bring in former AC Milan centre-back Gabriel Paletta and explore the possibility of playing a different shape. (TuttoSport)

Juventus are lining up a move for one-time Everton transfer target Dennis Praet. After a disappointing first season with Sampdoria last year he has finally found his feet in Serie A and is putting in some impressive performances. The Serie A champions want to bring the Belgian to Turin and make him part of a new look midfield alongside Emre Can. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Ralf Rangnick, the sporting director of RB Leipzig, has revealed that Real Madrid transfer target Timo Werner will be at the club next season: “Timo definitely knows he is still playing with us now and next season.” (Kicker)

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, claims the club tried and failed to secure a deal to sign Michy Batshuayi on a permanent basis in the summer. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said no and those at Dortmund know it will be difficult to sign the Belgian, who has three goals in two Bundesliga starts, if he continues to catch the eye. (SportBild)

