Dapchi attack refreshes memories of conspiracy theories over Chibok’‎ – Shettima

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima on Sunday paid sympathy visit to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in Yobe State. He came with a message meant to strengthen his host following recent attacks on Government Girls’ Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, headquarters of Bursari local government area in Yobe State, where schoolgirls are suspected to have been abducted. […]

Dapchi attack refreshes memories of conspiracy theories over Chibok’‎ – Shettima

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

