Dear President, I hate to say this but you are the man

By Abel Udoekene

Its late in the evening here in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State but I can still see the sun smiling back at me when I look up reminding me that all will be well very soon.

I must admit i am a little bit scared especially now that it seems that our country is at war with itself, a war we created out of fear, uncertainty, ethnicity and refusal to accept our unity in diversity. In as much as I don’t support the controversy surrounding the Fulani herdsmen crisis but i must say this, the unity of our nation is being threatened by enemies of liberty and freedom, hatred of justice and friends of chaos. Most of us have lost hope in the Nigerian dream and faith in your ability be partial to see us through this trying time.

Mr President, your inability to visit Benue immediately after the crisis and the news that the governor of Benue state briefed you of the intended attack and you refused to act is heartbreaking, while you may have reasons for your actions, it is important to note that history will not be kind to you on this regard.

Mr President, maybe your aide has failed to bring you up to speed with the current realities in our nation today, apart from the insecurity and imminent terror threats, the crisis of unemployment may soon become a threat to our national security especially now that our eyes is fixed on 2019. Some opportunist politicians may take advantage of the unemployment crisis and groomed innocent young people as thugs thus allowing the illegal flow of arms which may turn out to increase crime rate and insecurity.

Mr President, I hold you in high regard, because as an experienced military officer, you were trained at Mons Officers’ Cadet School, Aldershot in the United Kingdom, elite Army War College in the United States and Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, India. Your combat profiles and command actions are very impressive. This alone inspired many Nigeria to support you in order to save our democracy and stop the deadly Boko Haram, because as at that time, most analyst believed that we needed a war hero not a class room teacher to solve our challenges, i don’t know if your actions and inaction within these few years has proven them right or wrong.

Mr President, I want you to know that Nigerians are not your enemies, Nigerians don’t hate you, we love and appreciate your selfless sacrifice to our nation even at a time when you should be resting and attending to your grand children. Your real enemies are out there smiling at us, some of them are: Mr and Mrs corruption, unemployment, crime, fuel scarcity, ethnicity and those people who are dancing and singing your praises every day so that they can blind your eyes from their corrupt actions and practice.

Mr President, let me pause here and remind you that you are still the President and we expect you to provide us with jobs, grow our economy, restore back peace and order and bring to book people who stole so much to plunge our nation into this present state, we don’t have time but I believe you can and will leave up to your responsibility. Until 2019, you are the man, please wake up to your responsibility and don’t let us down.

Abel can be contacted via [email protected]

