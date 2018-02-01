Declare discrimination against ladies in Hijab a crime, Al Muminaat tells FG

Al Muminaat, the believing women organisation says discrimination against female Muslims wearing hijab in the public is a war on Islam and a crime against humanity.

The group disclosed this at a press conference to mark this year World Hijab Day at Jibowu, Lagos state, Nigeria.

Hajia Nimatullah Abdulquadri, Leader of the organisation said it was saddening to observed that despite the clear provisions of Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly which provides for the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, Muslim women were still being subjected to a lot of persecution, ridicule, oppression and injustice because of religion.

She noted that World Hijab Day was an annual event founded by Nazma Khan in 2013. According to Hajia Abdulquadri World Hijab Day event takes place every February 1st yearly in about 100 countries worldwide.

She said the event was born out of the challenges that the Muslim woman face such as discrimination and harassment, due to the observance of her faith.

