Dele Alli’s Nigerian Dad, British Mum Plead With Him To Come Home

Dele Alli’s parents have cried out over his refusal to let them be a part of his life. The Tottenham Hotspur star’s Nigerian father, Kehinde Alli, 47, and British mother, Denise, 53, made this known to Mirror UK on Monday. They said the 20-year-old has refused to speak with them or visit home since he […]

The post Dele Alli’s Nigerian Dad, British Mum Plead With Him To Come Home appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

