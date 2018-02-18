 Delta State Polytechnic Student, Glory Emioma Stabbed To Death By Phone Snatcher | Nigeria Today
Delta State Polytechnic Student, Glory Emioma Stabbed To Death By Phone Snatcher

Posted on Feb 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Delta State Polytechnic student named Glory Emioma has been reportedly killed by a phone snatcher.   Close Friends of the deceased shared the sad news on Faced and paid tribute to her. According to her friends of the Delta State Polytechnic student, she was stabbed to death while struggling with a phone snatcher. Youngy […]

