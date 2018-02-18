Delta State Polytechnic Student, Glory Emioma Stabbed To Death By Phone Snatcher

A Delta State Polytechnic student named Glory Emioma has been reportedly killed by a phone snatcher. Close Friends of the deceased shared the sad news on Faced and paid tribute to her. According to her friends of the Delta State Polytechnic student, she was stabbed to death while struggling with a phone snatcher. Youngy […]

The post Delta State Polytechnic Student, Glory Emioma Stabbed To Death By Phone Snatcher appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

