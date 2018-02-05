Drama As Olisa Metuh Appears In Court On A Stretcher (Video)

The trial of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh, witnessed a dramatic scene on Monday, February 5, as he was brought to the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja – venue of his ongoing corruption trial – on a stretcher after being taken down from an ambulance.

At the previous court sitting, Mr. Metuh’s lawyer had informed the court presided by Justice Okon Abang that his client was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe specialist hospital for treatment on spinal cord complications.

The lawyers, led by Onyeachi Ikpeazu, asked for a long adjournment after presenting the hospital’s medical report on Mr. Metuh’s health condition.

But Mr. Abang refused the application for a long adjournment and threatened to allow the application made by the prosecution for the revocation of Mr. Metuh’s bail if Mr. Metuh was not in court on Monday.

However, on seeing the former spokesperson in court on a stretcher in the early hours of today, the judge had to adjourn the matter till March 15.

“I have seen the condition that the first defendant is. Seeing the condition, I am inclined to adjourn this matter to allow the first defendant attend his trial”, the judge said.

After the matter was adjourned, Metuh was taken to an ambulance of the National Hospital, Abuja, waiting outside the courtroom.

He was driven off in the ambulance with number plate, 44Q 20FG, at about 10:27am on Monday.

Metuh is standing trial for alleged money laundering of N400million.

The money is part of the funds linked with former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Watch video of Metuh’s dramatic appearance in court today via Channels Television (below):

