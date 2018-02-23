 EGYPT: Court sentences 21 to death for planning attacks – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
EGYPT: Court sentences 21 to death for planning attacks – Daily Trust

EGYPT: Court sentences 21 to death for planning attacks
An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced 21 suspected extremists to death, including 16 in absentia, on charges of bomb making and planning attacks on public and private infrastructure, judicial sources said. The charges also included having extremist
