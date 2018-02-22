Ekweremadu: Nigeria needs a new police

Deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu says Nigeria at this point needs a new police, given the incessant wave of terror attacks across the country.

Reacting to a motion moved by Yobe state senator Bukar Ibrahim over the recent attack on Government Science and Technical College Dapchi In Yobe state by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Senator Ekweremadu who presided over Thursdays plenary session said there must be another level of policing that should be able to protect schools and other government infrastructure.

“At this time of insecurity, the military and police apparatus have been overstretched and there are still more demands.

“There must be another level of policing that should be able to protect schools and other government infrastructure.

“If you ask the police to man all schools in Nigeria they will not be enough. So we need a new police,” he said.

