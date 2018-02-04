Envoy Hotel Opens on Abuja’s Diplomatic Drive

Demola Ojo

In a few days, a top class boutique hotel will open its doors to guests in Abuja. The Envoy Hotel by Mantis promises to embody the spirit of Nigeria’s capital city which hosts diplomats, businessmen and world leaders.

While the hotel’s official opening is billed for early March, the Envoy’s doors will be open in a few days from now to a privileged few.

Constructed by Hometel Developers, the five-star facility is the only commercial property on Diplomatic Drive, Abuja, where many embassies are located and is adjacent to the US Embassy.

The Envoy will be managed by South Africa-based Mantis Collection, which manages an array of properties around the world, including the only hotel in Antarctica.

According to Hometel, Mantis was chosen as the hotel’s management company because of its policy of allowing individual properties maintain their unique brand identity.

The Envoy’s brand identity is very special to it, as it’s a concept rooted in the history of the Silk Road and the envoys deployed to help ease trade. The ancient network of trade routes was for centuries central to cultural interaction, originally through regions of Eurasia connecting the East and West, and later to Africa.

The Envoy has 50 Standard Rooms, four Diplomatic Suites, four VIP Suites, and a Presidential Suite.

Considering its location, it is understandable that security has been given paramount importance. Chinwe Odife, Development Director at Hometel assured that the hotel is among the most secure on the continent, with a world class security company involved from conceptualization to completion.

Apart from expected security mechanisms like baggage scanners, walk through metal detection machine and automatic pop-up bollards at the gates, other features include security enhanced bullet proof doors on the VIP floor, shatterproof windows on all front ground floor windows and more.

Modern technology is also a key feature, with a lot of firsts expected to be unveiled.

According to the Envoy’s General Manager Keletso Nxumalo, the hotel will create lasting emotions in the guest long after they depart. “We have world class facilities, well trained staff and the best culinary experience in the market,” she said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

