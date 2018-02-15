Ethiopian Prime Minister Resigns

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has submitted a letter of resignation, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate station reported on Thursday. The resignation of Hailemariam, in power since 2012, comes amid protracted anti-government protests and follows a nationwide state of emergency last year. His stepping down from power is unprecedented in the vast East African country. […]

