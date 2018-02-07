 Ex-Nigeria Airways staff protest non-payment of N45bn pension | Nigeria Today
Ex-Nigeria Airways staff protest non-payment of N45bn pension

Posted on Feb 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Louis Ibah

 Former workers of defunct Nigeria Airways Limited, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, to press home their demand for the release of over N45 billion pension owed them by the Federal Government following the liquidation of the erstwhile national carrier in 2003.  

The protest, which was staged under the auspices of the Aviation Unions Grand Alliance (AUGA), a coalition of ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited, led to severe traffic gridlock along the ever busy roads leading to the domestic and international terminals of the Lagos airport as vehicular movement was stalled by the protesters who occupied the roads.

The protest march by the ex-Nigerian Airways workers started from the premises of the Skypower Catering Service Limited located at the airport with hundreds of members carrying various placards while lamenting their poor treatment by the Nigerian government.

