FAAN Blames Heavy Rainfall as Dana Air Plane Overshoots Runway in Port Harcourt

An aircraft belonging to Dana Air on Tuesday overshot the runway of the Port Harcourt Airport, Rivers State, after it touched down.

It was gathered that the aircraft, with number 9J0363, flew into Port Harcourt after taking passengers from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

An aircraft is said to have overshot the runway when it moves past a specified point unintentionally, and this can be as a result of too much speed or that the plane is unable to stop.

But in this case, it was learnt that the incident, which had no casualty, was suspected to have been due to heavy rainfall in Port Harcourt.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the incident.

She said, “A Dana aircraft numbered 9J0363, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt airport has overshot the Port Harcourt runway.

“The incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm in Port Harcourt.

“No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post FAAN Blames Heavy Rainfall as Dana Air Plane Overshoots Runway in Port Harcourt appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

