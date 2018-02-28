Fani-Kayode: “How Fulani Terrorists Murdered Ex-Adamawa Commissioner, 6 Others”
A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has accused suspected Fulani herdsmen of murdering and desecrating the bodies of Sam Zadok, a former Commissioner of Youth and Sports in Adamawa, and six others. He said the incident happened on Tuesday, February 27. Fani-Kayode said the incident occurred as the victims were on their way […]
The post Fani-Kayode: “How Fulani Terrorists Murdered Ex-Adamawa Commissioner, 6 Others” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!