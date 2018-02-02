Fayose condemns killing of 7 Innocent Fulani in Benue
The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has condemn the killing of 7 innocent Fulani in Gboko, Benue State.
Fayose stated this in a statement on twitter earlier this morning. He noted that the killing of the Innocent Fulani in Benue state was highly condemnable and lamented the nonchalant attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari towards addressing the killings in Benue and other States by herdsmen, according to Fayose, the president attitude was very dangerous to the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.
Killing of 7 innocent Fulanis in Gboko, Benue State is condemnable.
President Buhari’s non-challant attitude towards addressing the killings in Benue and other States by herdsmen is dangerous to the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.
Let the President act like a nationalist now!
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 2, 2018
