Femi Fani Kayode Reacts To Tiv Police DPO Who Was whisked Away For Interrogation Over The Killing Of 7 Herdsmen

The grounds for President Buhari’s impeachment has presented itself on countless occasions and my question is; why is the senate of this country not taken that? Has Nigeria hallowed chambers gone numb? What kind of nonsense is this in this country? And people are just sitting and mopping around.

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has reacted to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Tiv extraction which was summoned and interrogated in Abuja over the killing of some Fulanis. 7 Fulani Herdsmen were killed in a State were 72 people murdered by herdsmen were buried a month ago and the FG took this step? Which means the dead 72 people are animals since nothing was done and is been done on their behalf.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain accused the Federal Government of addressing the issue of killings in the country for too long in a selective manner. When former president, OBJ mentioned in his letter to Buhari ‘clannishness’, this is exactly what he is referring to.

Read what he wrote below:

“Thousands are slaughtered by Fulani terrorists yet Buhari has refused to arrest even one of the killers.7 Fulani are killed in Benue and not only are dozens of Tiv youth arrested the next day but the Tiv DPO is summoned to Abuja and accused of helping his people to kill Fulanis!”