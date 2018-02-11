FG Takes Major Nigerian Markets off National Grid, Starts with Sabon Gari – THISDAY Newspapers
FG Takes Major Nigerian Markets off National Grid, Starts with Sabon Gari
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has launched the execution of its Energising Economies Initiative (EEP), a project aimed at taking four big markets and major economic centres in Nigeria off the national grid, and …
