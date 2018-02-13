 FG to dock Dino Melaye over alleged false alarm | Nigeria Today
FG to dock Dino Melaye over alleged false alarm

Posted on Feb 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Federal Government will on March 1 dock the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on two counts of giving false information about an assassination attempt on his life to the police in April 2017. Melaye was accused of falsely incriminating the chief of staff […]

