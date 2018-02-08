Gani Adams: We will resist any attempts to turn Nigeria into a killing field by Fulani herdsmen

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, says the Yoruba people will resist any attempts by Fulani herdsmen to turn their lands into a killing filed.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams condemned the recent killing of the Officer-in-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Saki Unit by Fulani herdsmen, and charge President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest the blood-thirsty maniacs who are currently on rampage in the country, masquerading as herdsmen, and bring them to justice, to avoid a total breakdown of law and order.

Adams said the current situation in Nigeria calls for sad reflection, he wondered why there are so many internally displaced persons’s camp in the country when there was no war, famine nor earthquake.

The statement reads,

“The first fundamental right of a Nigerian is the right to life. It is when you are alive that you can enjoy other rights. Once this right is taken away from you through killings and murder, you cannot enjoy any other right. Nigerians demand Right to Life. More than a thousand Nigerians have been killed in the last one year. Is Nigeria at war? There is more to all these killings.

“The diplomacy of the Yoruba on national issues, especially when it borders on security, should not be misconstrued for cowardice. It is part of our nature to accommodate people from other ethnic nationalities but now, our people cannot go to their farms again because of the fear of the unknown. The Federal Government must immediately check activities of these killers to avoid plunging the country into an avoidable war.

“There is no war in Nigeria, there is no famine, no earthquake, but the number of IDPs in the country is more than what obtains in a country where war is going on. Murder of Nigerians, including pregnant women and children continues everyday. What is really going on?

“Perception is everything. The Federal Government is not helping its own image with the belief by Nigerians that the presidency is always silent when the issue concerns Fulani herdsmen.

“Let me remind the government that killing and murder remain serious crimes in our law books. No level of politics can change this. Nigerians are being killed and the government seems helpless. Utterances from government officials such as the Defence Minister, Brig–Gen. Mansur Dan–Ali (retd), and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, are not helping matters. One wonders if we are in the same country.”

