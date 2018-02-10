Girl Child Education Empowerment Our Major Focus – Osadebay

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerian Children Ambassadors (NCA) Stephen Osadebay, has said the foundation is focused on promoting Girl-child education in rural communities. Osadebay who was speaking during the birthday ceremony of recently crowned Little Miss Nigeria, Winner Ekhator noted that the young Queen’s first project which will commence next week is aimed […]

The post Girl Child Education Empowerment Our Major Focus – Osadebay appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

