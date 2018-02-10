 Girl Child Education Empowerment Our Major Focus – Osadebay | Nigeria Today
Girl Child Education Empowerment Our Major Focus – Osadebay

Posted on Feb 10, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerian Children Ambassadors (NCA) Stephen Osadebay, has said the foundation is focused on promoting Girl-child education in rural communities. Osadebay who was speaking during the birthday ceremony of recently crowned Little Miss Nigeria, Winner Ekhator noted that the young Queen’s  first project which will commence next week is aimed […]

