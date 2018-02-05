Herdsmen Attacks: Ogun Communities Cry Out, Seek Govt, Police Protections – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Herdsmen Attacks: Ogun Communities Cry Out, Seek Govt, Police Protections
THISDAY Newspapers
The people of Ketu-speaking communities in Ogun State have called on the state government and relevant security agencies to urgently come to their rescue over the incessant attacks on them by herdsmen. It was gathered that communities such as Ikotun …
Herdsmen attacks: 'Two killed, 30 primary schools shut in Ogun'
Man Cries Out As Fulani Herdsmen Burn Down Farm In Ogun
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!