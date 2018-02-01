Houses Demolished In Oshodi To Enable Expansion

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has ordered some houses in Oshodi part of Lagos to be demolished in other to enable the road expansion of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road.

The houses affected are the ones constructed wrongly on the government roads.

According to reports, the houses with the right documents will be compensated for their loss. Some churches and mosques are also affected with the expansion.

