How Ebony Reigns Death is Poison to The Ghanaian Nation

While the nation is still grieving the demise of Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, Gombilla the poet has added his voice to the many who have eulogized the singer. The 20-year-old Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, and two others, died in a fatal accident, whiles travelling from Sunyani to […]

The post How Ebony Reigns Death is Poison to The Ghanaian Nation appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

