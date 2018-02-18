How Kogi’s govt allegedly hired crowd for APC mega rally, spent N210million for event
Reports have emerged that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State compelled all the 21 local government Administrators in the state to rent 500 persons from each council area to attend the party’s mega rally held at the Conference Stadium, Lokoja, on Saturday, bringing the […]
