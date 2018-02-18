 How Kogi’s govt allegedly hired crowd for APC mega rally, spent N210million for event | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Kogi’s govt allegedly hired crowd for APC mega rally, spent N210million for event

Posted on Feb 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Reports have emerged that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State compelled all the 21 local government Administrators in the state to rent 500 persons from each council area to attend the party’s mega rally held at the Conference Stadium, Lokoja, on Saturday, bringing the […]

How Kogi’s govt allegedly hired crowd for APC mega rally, spent N210million for event

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.