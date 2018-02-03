How to get a promotion: an algorithm from a career adviser

The issue of career growth and development is one of the most frequent requests of candidates who come to career counseling. The lack of development demotivates ambitious specialists, and sometimes makes them look around looking for the better employer. If you are striving for development, but something goes wrong, you need to understand what is preventing you from achieving the desired result. In this post, we’ll try to figure that out. Place online application for Job Vacancies on Jiji ! Hundreds of trusted employers from all around Nigeria are waiting for you!

Questions to ask

Before deciding to take decisive action, try to answer one question – what is career growth for you?

If you honestly answer the questions below, you may find that the notion of “career growth” is not what you thought. For example, the desire to earn more, study new areas of work, the need for praise and recognition of your work, and not always – promotion on the career ladder.

So, here are four questions that will help determine what does “career growth” means for you:

– What is career growth for me?

– Why do I need career growth?

– How do I understand that I have reached a career path (deduce the criteria for yourself: what is going on around, what do I feel, what do I do, what is my job title, etc.)?

– What will I do next (how I see further career growth)?

Limited perception

More often than not, people think that career growth is a raise in the career ladder with an increase in salary. But it is not always the case. Traditionally, there are several types of career growth. Vertical growth – rising through the ranks to higher levels in the hierarchy. Often it implies growth in leadership positions with the presence of subordinates. In addition to the vertical growth, there is also a so-called horizontal growth. For example, when a person changes position within the same company (for example, the accountant moves to the audit department) or extends his functions and responsibility in the current position (for example, the accountant is developing a new department). Also among the options for horizontal growth there is a deepening in specialization. For example, the accountant of a small company shifts to a large one. The advantage of horizontal career growth, compared to the vertical one, is the opportunity to increase professionalism and the level of wages without the need to manage people.

Talk about what you are doing

You may think that the manager sees your work and should guess that it’s time for you to “grow”. But this is not exactly the case. If the company does not know about your expectations, then they will not be able to satisfy them. In addition, management can seriously overlook your role. Therefore, during the assessment of personnel or in a dialogue with the manager, do not forget to mention the work done.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

