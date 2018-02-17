 ‘I Am a god’- BBNaija Gifty Declares | Nigeria Today
‘I Am a god’- BBNaija Gifty Declares

Posted on Feb 17, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty Powers declared herself god as she showed off her new short hairstyle. The light skinned beauty shared the pictures on her instagram page and wrote; “I AM A god … PS: my very first short hair..you like? : mom (jumpsuit): mom Stylist: mom #NewHairAlert” See more pictures below;

