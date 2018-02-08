I am not corrupt, my performance as Aviation minister remains unbeatable – Stella Oduah

Senator Stella Oduah, former Aviation minister has boasted that her tenure as minister of Aviation was the most laudable and remains unbeatable till now.

Oduah was responding to allegations of funds meant for the installation of security devices at the airports diverted into her account.

In a statement in Abuja, the senator representing Anambra state said at no time was any money meant for contracts under her watch as the Aviation Minister diverted to any company belonging to her neither did she pay back any loan from any such funds.

“This is purely the handiwork of my political detractors who are uncomfortable with my overwhelming popularity as a Senator representing my zone.

“It is not surprising that those tales are coming at a time when the general election and political parties primaries for the election are at the corner, with my detractors piqued with the staunch resolution of my people to re-elect me as Senator.

“At no time was any money meant for contracts under my watch as the Aviation Minister diverted to any company belonging to me neither did I pay back any loan from any such funds.

“As the Minister of Aviation, I committed myself to the service of my country to the very best of my ability and as it is widely acknowledged, my record and performance as the Minister of Aviation remain laudable and unbeatable,” Oduah said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

