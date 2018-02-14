Indebtedness: Honeywell Chairman, Oba Otudeko, testifies in court

Mr. Otudeko had been subpoenaed to appear before the court.

The post Indebtedness: Honeywell Chairman, Oba Otudeko, testifies in court appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

