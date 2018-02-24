 John Legend to star as Jesus in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” | Nigeria Today
John Legend to star as Jesus in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Singer John Legend will be playing the title role in upcoming NBC live show “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” According to Us Weekly, the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner will be playing Jesus in the show airing on Easter Sunday, April 1. The rock opera follows other NBC live shows “Sound of Music Live,” “Peter Pan […]

The post John Legend to star as Jesus in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

