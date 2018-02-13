 Judgment reserved in de Lille’s bid for secret ballot in confidence motion – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Judgment reserved in de Lille’s bid for secret ballot in confidence motion – Eyewitness News

Posted on Feb 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Judgment reserved in de Lille's bid for secret ballot in confidence motion
Eyewitness News
Patricia de Lille brought the action because she feared council members will be intimated by DA structures when the party's motion is debated. Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter. Democratic Alliance · Patricia de Lille
Court to rule on De Lille's application for secret ballot on no-confidence motionTimes LIVE
Judgment reserved in De Lille's secret ballot bidNews24
De Lille Must Beware The Ides Of FebruaryHuffPost South Africa
Mail & Guardian –Independent Online –SowetanLIVE Sunday World –Politicsweb
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.