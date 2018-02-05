 Kenya’s About-Face: Fear for Democracy as Dissent Is Muzzled – New York Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya’s About-Face: Fear for Democracy as Dissent Is Muzzled – New York Times

Posted on Feb 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New York Times

Kenya's About-Face: Fear for Democracy as Dissent Is Muzzled
New York Times
NAIROBI — The most widely watched television stations in Kenya are shuttered, and the government has defied a court order to return them to the air. Opposition politicians are under arrest, and journalists have also been threatened with jail. And the
Let's admit it: Kenya has a 'Kikuyu Power' problemThe Star, Kenya
World View: Kenya Cracks Down on Political Opposition After Mock InaugurationBreitbart News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.