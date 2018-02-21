 KFC falls fowl in Britain with chicken run | Nigeria Today
KFC falls fowl in Britain with chicken run

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Hundreds of KFC outlets remained shut in Britain on Wednesday due to a supply crisis, leaving fans craving a fix of deep-fried chicken.

The shortages, which are expected to last all week in some parts of Britain, have prompted online mockery and disbelief aimed at the US fast-food giant.

“So @KFC have run out of chicken. This is how the apocalypse starts,” wrote Twitter user @jonevans78, while @Brad_Langford said: “How will the nation cope?”

Others, like meat substitute maker Quorn, spotted an opportunity, with the company tweeting its offer of “Quorn Crispy Nuggets for a meat-free alternative”.

KFC on Wednesday said about 450 of its 900 outlets remained closed after “operational issues” with new German delivery supplier DHL left them without poultry supplies.

There were reports of desperate KFC employees taking the initiative and buying chicken themselves, while the Daily Mail reported that crates of undelivered chicken at a DHL depot would have to be destroyed.

“Some chickens have now crossed the road,” the company said in a statement on Twitter, providing devotees with a link to a list of restaurants that are open.

“Each day more deliveries are being made,” a spokesman said late on Tuesday.

“However, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours.”

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

