Kwesé acquires stake in iflix Africa

Posted on Feb 24, 2018 in Business

Pay TV platform, Kwesé, has acquired a significant stake in iflix Africa, which will now form part of Kwesé’s diverse broadcast offering, as the core vehicle to deliver seamless mobile experiences to millions of viewers in Africa. iflix is an entertainment service for emerging markets, while Kwesé is Econet Media’s pan-African media company. A statement […]

The post Kwesé acquires stake in iflix Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

