 Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby’s Last Name & It Shows Her Devotion To Travis Scott – Bustle | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby’s Last Name & It Shows Her Devotion To Travis Scott – Bustle

Posted on Feb 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bustle

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby's Last Name & It Shows Her Devotion To Travis Scott
Bustle
Despite it being the name of their reality TV series, everyone had deduced that Kylie Jenner's baby's last name wouldn't be the same as her half sisters' last names. However, if you were thinking Stormi would have the same last as her mom, the youngest
Kylie Jenner confirms baby daughter Stormi's surname – and it ISN'T the same as hersMirror.co.uk
Model Stormi Bree Seemingly Shades Kylie Jenner for Naming Her Baby Girl StormiPEOPLE.com
Why Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi won't have Jenner or Scott as her surnameIndependent.ie
Hollywood Life –Fox News –USA TODAY –Daily Star
all 1,140 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.