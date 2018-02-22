“Let’s Forgive Efe, He Reacted Out Of Anger” — Seyi Law Begs Nigerians

Comedian, Seyi law has tendered apologies to Nigerians on behalf on BBNaija 2017 winner and rapper, Efe after he slammed his critics on Twitter.

Efe who has also released a diss track for his haters and those who are of the opinion that music is not his way tweeted;

“For all those saying they regret voting for me, i entertained you and your money expired the day the show ended. #AmSorryAmWinningEp”

In the aftermath of this tweet, the Warri born rapper received lots of backlashes from Nigerians with many describing him as an ingrate.

In his own reaction to the situation, popular comedian, Seyi Law took to Instagram to urge angry fans to forgive Efe over his angry tweets.

He wrote;

When the world hurts you in criticism in the name of fans and wants you to take it in good faith, forgetting that words kill faster than the guns, but won’t take your words in the same light. When the world makes a man lose his willpower to his own choice and don’t expect him to fight back, but would prefer he is drained in their own choice. The sadness and fear that enveloped me is killing. There is no doubt there is a place for the fans and as an artiste, you must be cautious of how you walk there. @efemoney has spoken out of anger and made a mistake which might be justified, but could be avoided. We all make mistakes and he who is above them can crucify me. He has chosen a path for himself and you care too much trying to help him avoid mistakes, don’t be the one to make him make more of it. Let’s forgive him and let him grow and he might just learn to do it right or decide to let it get all go, but let him have a say in his own life. I apologise on his behalf to those hurt and hope we can all embrace peace.

See his Posts Below;

The post "Let's Forgive Efe, He Reacted Out Of Anger" — Seyi Law Begs Nigerians appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

