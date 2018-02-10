LG Polls: Ganduje Lauds Electorate For Peaceful Conduct
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday commended electorate for their peaceful conduct during the local government elections in Kano state. He gave the commendation shortly after casting his vote his ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state. Ganduje, who voted at 12:18 p.m., told newsmen and his supporters that “I […]
The post LG Polls: Ganduje Lauds Electorate For Peaceful Conduct appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
