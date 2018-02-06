Litecoin Price Forecast: Charlie Lee’s Prophecy Turns Out to Be on Target

Daily Litecoin News Update

Fear reigns supreme in cryptomarkets as cryptocurrency prices continue to spiral downward. Perceptions are driving prices, not fundamentals. The great cryptocurrency crash of 2018 has wiped out over $200.0 billion from the market in the past week.

Litecoin is down another 16.27% in the last 24 hours and the LTC to USD rate cratered to $115.78 at the time of writing. Litecoin has, in fact, performed better than some of the other cryptos in the top 10 ranks. But it’s not very comforting at this point.

