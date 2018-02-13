 Losing close relations can be painful, Tinubu tells Buhari – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Losing close relations can be painful, Tinubu tells Buhari – Vanguard

Posted on Feb 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Losing close relations can be painful, Tinubu tells Buhari
Vanguard
Lagos – The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of two of his relations, Hajiya Halima Dauda and Hajiya Aisha Mamman. Tinubu commiserated with President Buhari in a
Buhari meets Tinubu, Akande behind closed doorDaily Post Nigeria
Buhari Meets Tinubu, Akande In Aso Rock After Meeting Abdulsalamithewillnigeria (press release) (blog)
Again, Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande in Aso RockTheCable
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Ripples Nigeria –The Nation Newspaper
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.