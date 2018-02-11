 LSK announces 5-day court boycott to protest defiance of orders – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LSK announces 5-day court boycott to protest defiance of orders – Daily Nation

Posted on Feb 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

LSK announces 5-day court boycott to protest defiance of orders
Daily Nation
LSK President Isaac Okero whose association has announced a five-day court boycott from Monday to protest the disobedience of court directives by senior public officers. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Fully robed LSK members will hold
Contempt of court risks sliding Kenya into disorderThe Standard
Lawyers to boycott court, protest State's disregard of court ordersThe Star, Kenya

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.