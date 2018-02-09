M.I pulls surprise with release of Star-Studded New Project titled “Rendezvous”

Veteran rapper M.I has pulled a surprise on his fans with the release of his latest project Rendezvous which he has termed a playlist and rightly so. The tracklist description details the typical life of a Lagos guy. The album features top acts llike Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Wande Coal, Terry Apala, Moelogo, Dice Ailes, CKay, Yung […]

The post M.I pulls surprise with release of Star-Studded New Project titled “Rendezvous” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

