Man, 39, remanded in prison for defiling 7-year-old girl
An Evboriaria Magistrates’ Court 2, on Monday remanded a 39-year-old man, Osaro Ogbemudia, at Oko prison, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl. The accused is facing a one-count charge of raping a minor. The Chief Magistrate, F. E. Okunrobo, who rejected the accused bail application, ordered his remand in prison. Okunrobo held that the accused […]
