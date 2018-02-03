 Man set Free after spending 38 Years in Prison for False Rape Conviction | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man set Free after spending 38 Years in Prison for False Rape Conviction

Posted on Feb 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Louisiana man Malcolm Alexander has been released from jail after serving 38 years for a false rape accusation. The Innocence Project, a non-profit which secured the release of Alexander, shared his story, from his journey to prison in 1979, to his eventual release. DNA evidence proved that his conviction – a result of an incompetent lawyer […]

The post Man set Free after spending 38 Years in Prison for False Rape Conviction appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.