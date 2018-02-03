Man set Free after spending 38 Years in Prison for False Rape Conviction

A Louisiana man Malcolm Alexander has been released from jail after serving 38 years for a false rape accusation. The Innocence Project, a non-profit which secured the release of Alexander, shared his story, from his journey to prison in 1979, to his eventual release. DNA evidence proved that his conviction – a result of an incompetent lawyer […]

The post Man set Free after spending 38 Years in Prison for False Rape Conviction appeared first on BellaNaija.

