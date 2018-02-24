Masturbating Man Gets Stabbed By Woman On Subway
A Brooklyn woman stabbed a serial subway masturbator early Friday, stabbing the pervert with his own switchblade during an adrenaline-fuelled confrontation aboard the R train. Reggie Frank the suspect, suffered wounds to the chest and arm after harassing the exhausted commuter as she headed home to Brooklyn after a long night at work, cops and […]
