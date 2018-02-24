 Masturbating Man Gets Stabbed By Woman On Subway | Nigeria Today
Masturbating Man Gets Stabbed By Woman On Subway

Posted on Feb 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Brooklyn woman stabbed a serial subway masturbator early Friday, stabbing the pervert with his own switchblade during an adrenaline-fuelled confrontation aboard the R train. Reggie Frank the suspect, suffered wounds to the chest and arm after harassing the exhausted commuter as she headed home to Brooklyn after a long night at work, cops and […]

