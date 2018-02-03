Moelogo & Adekunle Gold are choosing to be “Happy” | Listen to their New Single on BN

Best buddies and incredibly talented singer Moelogo and Adekunle Gold team up on their third effort together after Rora Se & Only Girl. This single is titled Happy, produced by Pheelz and is an infectious song that sees both artists singing about a choice to be happy in any situation. Ger “Happy” here Listen below: […]

The post Moelogo & Adekunle Gold are choosing to be “Happy” | Listen to their New Single on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

