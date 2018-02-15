 MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens – Mail & Guardian | Nigeria Today
MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Feb 15, 2018


MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens
A scandal over sexual abuse in the foreign aid industry that began with Oxfam spread Wednesday, as French group Doctors Without Borders revealed it had fired 19 staff last year for harassment or abuse. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The Paris
