MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens – Mail & Guardian

MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens
A scandal over sexual abuse in the foreign aid industry that began with Oxfam spread Wednesday, as French group Doctors Without Borders revealed it had fired 19 staff last year for harassment or abuse. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The Paris …
Oxfam latest: Penny Mordaunt meeting National Crime Agency over charity's Haiti sex scandal
Oxfam chief at centre of sex scandal hits out at 'lies and exaggerations'
Punish the abusers not the millions whose lives are saved by Oxfam, says Ros Wynne-Jones
