My Twin Sons Will Play For Nigeria – Amokachi
Former Nigerian international striker, Daniel Amokachi has reiterated that his dream and desire is to see his twin sons (Nazim and Kalim) play for Nigeria in the nearest future even though they are already being courted by Tunisia where their mother hails from. He said the twins who are both currently playing for the Turkish […]
The post My Twin Sons Will Play For Nigeria – Amokachi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!