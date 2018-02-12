NAICOM imposes $4m fine on insurers for non-compliance – Vanguard
NAICOM imposes $4m fine on insurers for non-compliance
Vanguard
National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has imposed $4 million on some insurance companies for non-compliance with operational rules and guidelines. NAICOM. Deputy Commissioner, Technical of NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas disclosed this at a seminar …
