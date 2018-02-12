 NAICOM imposes $4m fine on insurers for non-compliance – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
NAICOM imposes $4m fine on insurers for non-compliance – Vanguard

Posted on Feb 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


NAICOM imposes $4m fine on insurers for non-compliance
National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has imposed $4 million on some insurance companies for non-compliance with operational rules and guidelines. NAICOM. Deputy Commissioner, Technical of NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas disclosed this at a seminar
