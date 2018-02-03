 NAPTIP Rescue 100 Of Human Trafficking Victims In Sokoto | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAPTIP Rescue 100 Of Human Trafficking Victims In Sokoto

Posted on Feb 3, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara zonal Command, said it has rescued no fewer than 100 victims of human trafficking in 2017. Making the disclosure, the Zonal Commander, Barrister Tahir Hamisu Hassan stressed those rescued were majorly females who are victims of child labour and child […]

The post NAPTIP Rescue 100 Of Human Trafficking Victims In Sokoto appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.