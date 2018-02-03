NAPTIP Rescue 100 Of Human Trafficking Victims In Sokoto

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara zonal Command, said it has rescued no fewer than 100 victims of human trafficking in 2017. Making the disclosure, the Zonal Commander, Barrister Tahir Hamisu Hassan stressed those rescued were majorly females who are victims of child labour and child […]

The post NAPTIP Rescue 100 Of Human Trafficking Victims In Sokoto appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

